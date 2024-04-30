Poll: 74% of Ukrainians feel negatively towards Russians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

More than two-thirds of Ukrainians feel negatively toward Russians, while around one-third feel negatively towards Belarusians, according to a survey by the Kyiv Mohyla Academy's School for Policy Analysis, published by Ukrinform on April 30.

Research indicates that the vast majority of Ukrainians have close relatives or friends who have been wounded or killed during the full-scale invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in February 2024 that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in Russia's war.

A poll published in November 2023 demonstrated similar figures, with over 70% of those surveyed having a negative attitude toward Russians.

According to the latest poll, 20% of Ukrainians said they feel neutral toward Russians, and just 4% feel positively or very positively toward Russians.

While 74% of Ukrainians have a "negative or very negative attitude towards citizens of Russia," this figure rose to 82% among respondents in Kyiv.

In the east of Ukraine, 65% of respondents said they felt negative toward Russians, with 24% responding they felt neutral.

The poll showed, however, that 53% of Ukrainians said they have a positive attitude toward Russians who actively oppose the invasion.

The poll also showed that 60% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards Belarusians who are against the war.

The survey was conducted via telephone interviews with 2,005 respondents living across Ukraine, except in areas under Russian occupation. The survey was conducted between March 11 and March 16.