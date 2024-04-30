Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Polls, Society, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus
Edit post

Poll: 74% of Ukrainians feel negatively towards Russians

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2024 6:56 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian people are gathering in the center of Amsterdam, Netherlands, on February 24, 2024, to continue supporting Ukraine two years after the Russian invasion. (Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

More than two-thirds of Ukrainians feel negatively toward Russians, while around one-third feel negatively towards Belarusians, according to a survey by the Kyiv Mohyla Academy's School for Policy Analysis, published by Ukrinform on April 30.

Research indicates that the vast majority of Ukrainians have close relatives or friends who have been wounded or killed during the full-scale invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in February 2024 that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in Russia's war.

A poll published in November 2023 demonstrated similar figures, with over 70% of those surveyed having a negative attitude toward Russians.

According to the latest poll, 20% of Ukrainians said they feel neutral toward Russians, and just 4% feel positively or very positively toward Russians.

While 74% of Ukrainians have a "negative or very negative attitude towards citizens of Russia," this figure rose to 82% among respondents in Kyiv.

In the east of Ukraine, 65% of respondents said they felt negative toward Russians, with 24% responding they felt neutral.

The poll showed, however, that 53% of Ukrainians said they have a positive attitude toward Russians who actively oppose the invasion.

The poll also showed that 60% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards Belarusians who are against the war.

The survey was conducted via telephone interviews with 2,005 respondents living across Ukraine, except in areas under Russian occupation. The survey was conducted between March 11 and March 16.

Poll: Just 12% of Ukrainians only speak Russian at home
When asked which language they speak at home, 12% of Ukrainians said they speak only Russian, while 59% said they speak only Ukrainian, according to a poll by the Sociological Group Rating published on April 4.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:20 PM

Estonia will not force out Ukrainian men with expired passports.

The Estonian Interior Ministry does not plan to conduct forced repatriation of Ukrainian refugees staying in Estonia, Anneli Viks, the ministry's advisor on citizenship and migration policy, said on April 30 in an interview with Estonian media outlet ERR.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.