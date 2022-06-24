Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
West promises consequences if Russia invades Ukraine

November 30, 2021 6:35 amby Oleg Sukhov
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. (NATO)

Any aggression from Russia against Ukraine would trigger “serious consequences,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Nov. 30.

Blinken told a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga that Russia is combining military movements along Ukraine’s border with internal efforts to destabilize the country.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that "there will be a high price to pay for Russia if they once again use force" against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an investment forum in Moscow that if NATO moves towards placing rocket systems in Ukraine, it would be a red line for Russia.

Russia has amassed at least 93,000 troops along Ukraine’s border and in occupied territories. The U.S., its European allies, military experts and defense officials said that Russia might launch a major offensive into Ukraine in early 2022.

Oleg Sukhov
Author: Oleg Sukhov

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Tags: Russia's war, NATO

