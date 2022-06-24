West promises consequences if Russia invades Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. (NATO)

Any aggression from Russia against Ukraine would trigger “serious consequences,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Nov. 30.

Blinken told a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga that Russia is combining military movements along Ukraine’s border with internal efforts to destabilize the country.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that "there will be a high price to pay for Russia if they once again use force" against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an investment forum in Moscow that if NATO moves towards placing rocket systems in Ukraine, it would be a red line for Russia.

Russia has amassed at least 93,000 troops along Ukraine’s border and in occupied territories. The U.S., its European allies, military experts and defense officials said that Russia might launch a major offensive into Ukraine in early 2022.