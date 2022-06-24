Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Politics

NATO believes Russian military buildup near Ukraine’s border is not a bluff

November 28, 2021 5:39 amby Sergiy Slipchenko
Share:
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (NATO)

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of NATO, said that the alliance is not dismissing the possibility of a deeper Russian incursion into Ukraine, due to its history of invading its neighbors.

Stoltenberg made the statement in a comment to German publication Welt am Sonntag on Nov. 27, following alarming Western reports about Russia amassing 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border.

Stoltenberg added that NATO will continue to support Ukraine “politically and practically” and called on Russia to deescalate the situation, while also warning against any further aggression.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Author: Sergiy Slipchenko

Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.

Tags: Russia's war

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok