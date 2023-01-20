Politico: Wagner Group capable of gaining $1 billion from mining projects in Africa to finance war in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past year, the Wagner Group has expanded its reach in the Central African Republic.

The mining profits are likely to be used by the group to obtain weapons and finance mercenaries participating in the war, Politico reported.

Politico writes that Kremlin-controlled militants have "eight production zones in various stages of development."

According to the publication, U.S. officials have warned allies for years that the Wagner Group has been using mining profits to help finance the Russian state.

In 2018, Wagner commenced mining operations in the Central African Republic. Profits from mineral extraction can reach up to one billion dollars a year, forming an additional channel for financing Russia’s war against Ukraine, Politico writes.

On Jan. 15, President's Office Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that 77% of Wagner recruiters had been killed or captured by the Ukrainian forces since Russia began a full-scale war against Ukraine in February.