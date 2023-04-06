Politico: EU joint plan to purchase ammunition for Ukraine hits roadblock over contract disagreements

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union’s proposed plan to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition over the next year stalled during meetings with EU ambassadors on April 5, Politico reported, citing several unnamed diplomats familiar with the negotiations.

The bloc’s promise has been hindered by discord on which companies will receive arms contracts, according to Politico.

The primary disagreement has to do with whether contracts should stay exclusively in the EU or also be outsourced to external manufacturers, which has limited progress on production details.

Some member states, like Greece, Cyprus, and France, ostensibly want to avoid contracts flowing to Turkey, according to Politico’s sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The EU also needs to make a detailed outline of the capacity of EU manufacturing companies before being able to move forward in their negotiations.

Until the deal can move forward, the EU will focus on donating pre-existing arsenals of ammunition before finalizing a deal on additional manufacturing.