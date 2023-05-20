Politico: Biden to announce $375 million in military aid to Ukraine at G7 summit in Japan

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to announce $375 million in military aid to Ukraine after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan this weekend, three U.S. and Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter told Politico.

The package is set to include more artillery shells, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The news follows reports that the U.S. would allow the transfer of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and would support an international coalition's efforts to train Ukrainian pilots to operate the aircraft.

The move was a stark departure from the Biden administration's stance that it would not provide Ukraine with the jets.

Following a European tour and a trip to Saudi Arabia, Zelensky joined the G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Japan to continue to garner support for Ukraine's fight against Russia and the country's expected counteroffensive. `