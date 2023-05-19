Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NBC: US, allies plan to supply Ukraine with F-16 jets, official says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 19, 2023 10:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington and its allies plan to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, but it's still unclear which countries would send them, a senior Biden administration official told NBC News.

The delivery timing has also not been established, but the official said Ukraine wouldn't be able to use the planes for its upcoming counteroffensive.

In the next months, the coalition will decide on details of the potential transfer, including how many jets Ukraine will receive, NBC News wrote on May 19.

If confirmed, this move means a substantial downturn from Washington's previous stance on providing Ukraine with F-16s, which Kyiv has requested for months. In February, U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out giving Ukraine advanced fighter jets for the moment, saying Kyiv didn't need them.

Earlier on May 19, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the Biden administration had conveyed to European allies its willingness to permit them to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte have recently agreed to build an "international coalition" to help procure F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.

Several European countries possess a supply of F-16 jets, including the Netherlands, which has indicated its readiness to export some of them to Ukraine.

Nevertheless, given the sensitive U.S. technology incorporated in the aircraft, the U.S. would need to approve the third-party transfer.

CNN: US to support F-16 training initiative for Ukrainian pilots
U.S. President Joe Biden informed G7 leaders about his decision at the Hiroshima summit on May 19, CNN reported, citing a senior U.S. official.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.