Polish ruling party chief: Germany should send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2022 1:19 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, said that Germany should hand over Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as "these missiles will be useful in this war, but only in the place where they will be actually used," Rzeczpospolita, a Polish newspaper, reported.

"Germany's attitude so far gives no reason to believe that they will decide to shoot at Russian missiles," he said. "Rockets standing here for decoration are a solution that may have aesthetic advantages, but there are no military or political ones."

According to him, Patriot systems placed in western Ukraine would protect Poland too.

On Nov. 23, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he had asked Germany to send Patriot missile launchers offered to Poland to western Ukraine instead.

"This will protect Ukraine from further deaths and blackouts and will increase security at our eastern border," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

However, the German government rejected Poland's offer, saying that it would have to be approved by NATO.

Despite Ukraine's repeated requests, the U.S. has also refused to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine so far.

The Patriot system offers protection against aircraft, cruise missiles, larger drones, and short-range ballistic missiles, but it can't protect against low-flying or small drones that fly closer to the ground.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
