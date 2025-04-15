The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Polish FM criticizes Hungary's stance on Russia, accuses it of lacking 'moral clarity'

by Sonya Bandouil April 15, 2025 4:23 AM 1 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks during a press conference. Press conference of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide. During a press conference, the ministers discussed support for Ukraine, including military and economic assistance and reconstruction plans. Security issues were also discussed, such as sanctions against Russia and Belarus, hybrid threats, disinformation and defense cooperation within The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). (Photo by Marek Antoni Iwanczuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski criticized Hungary on April 14 for being the only EU member state lacking "moral clarity" on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

After the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting earlier that day, Sikorski noted that many foreign ministers called for stronger sanctions against Moscow in response to recent attacks on Ukrainian cities including Sumy and Kryvyi Rih.

"But we know we have one country – Hungary – that lacks the moral clarity we have in light of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s attacks. He (Putin) talks about peace while bombing civilians and killing children,” he said, as reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Sikorski also condemned Hungary’s continued blocking of military aid for Ukraine and delaying EU accession talks, saying that trying to negotiate with Budapest is "like talking to a brick wall."

Hungary maintains positive relations with Russia in contrast with other EU members.

On March 26, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow to discuss continued economic cooperation between the two countries.

