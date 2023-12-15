Police: Local official detonates grenades in government building, 1 dead, at least 26 wounded

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated to reflect new information.

A village council member detonated at least two grenades inside a crowded room in a local government building in the western Zakarpattia Oblast on Dec. 15, Ukraine's National Police said.

According to the preliminary information, at least one person was killed and 26 were wounded, including six in serious condition. It is not clear whether the official who detonated the grenades was wounded or killed.

The incident is being investigated as a potential terror attack, the police said.

The police released a video showing a man walking into a crowded room, which they identified as a local government building in the village of Keretsky, Zakarpattia Oblast.

He then pulls out two grenades, removes their pins, and drops them on the floor. Explosions and screaming follow, and the screen is filled with smoke.

The police did not identify the suspected perpetrator of the bombing, but Ukrainska Pravda and other media outlets alleged that it was Serhii Batryn, a village council member of the Servant of the People party.

The regional media outlet Zakarpattia24 shared a video in which Batryn complains about other local officials. Zakarpattia24 also said that Batryn had previously feuded with colleagues about a wartime pay increase for the head of the village council.

Before he detonated the grenades, Batryn allegedly got into an argument with his coworkers about the issue, who refused to take his side. After the dispute, Zakarpattia24 said he left and returned with the grenades.