Poland ready to start training volunteers for Ukrainian Legion

Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski announced on Oct. 4 that the Ukrainian consulate in Lublin has begun the recruitment of Ukrainian volunteers residing in Poland, who will receive training from Polish forces.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that Poland was prepared to begin the training in September, but a shortage of volunteers delayed the start.

"At that time, not enough volunteers came forward. I understand that now Ukraine has taken action related to information, recruitment and promotion of this process, so we are counting on the results," Kosiniak-Kamysz told the local news outlet Wnp.pl.

The legion was unveiled in July as a volunteer military unit made up of Ukrainian men living in Poland and trained by the Polish Armed Forces. The legion was announced as part of the security agreement signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on July 8.

Zalewski also said that Poland, through the EU training program, has already trained over 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers. He emphasized that Ukraine's defense capabilities and overall resilience are vital for Poland's security and the country continues to explore options for supplying Ukraine with resources.

"We continue to work on what is possible to transfer to Ukraine, but also to participate in international projects, for example related to the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine," Zalewski added.