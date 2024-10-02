The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, War, Ukrainian Legion, Russia
Number of Ukrainians willing to join Ukrainian Legion in Poland 'too small,' minister says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 2, 2024 3:06 PM 2 min read
Polish Minister of National Defense and Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, pitcured on May 18, 2024. (Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The number of Ukrainians willing to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland has been "too small," Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told Wirtualna Polska on Oct. 2.

The legion was unveiled in July as a volunteer military unit made up of Ukrainian men living in Poland and trained by the Polish Armed Forces.

"We are not responsible for recruitment, but the number of people who were supposed to come forward from the Ukrainian side is too small," the Polish minister said.

"Declarations at the beginning were very high, that even one brigade could be formed... several thousand people. However, this did not happen."

The legion was announced as part of the security agreement signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on July 8.

Recruitment for the Ukrainian Legion was planned to be conducted by Ukrainian consular offices. The volunteers were expected to be conscripted under Ukraine's legislation and trained in Poland by the country's military.

"Several thousand" people registered to participate in the legion as of July 11, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said previously.

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland has trained about 20,000 Ukrainian military personnel who are now fighting at the frontline in Ukraine.

Poland and Ukraine to form a military unit from Ukrainians in Europe. Will it be effective?
Kyiv and Warsaw have agreed to form and jointly train a new army brigade on Polish soil, betting the initiative could help recruit some of the scores of Ukrainian men living in Poland and other EU countries. The so-called Ukrainian Legion, a fresh initiative to boost Ukraine’s military manpower
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

12:51 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian forces withdraw from Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

"The higher command authorized a manoeuvre to withdraw units from Vuhledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further operations," Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces said on Oct. 2.
4:02 AM

US sanctions Russia-based cybercrime group 'Evil Corp.'

"Evil Corp has used the Dridex malware to infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and other financial institutions in over 40 countries, resulting in more than $100 million in theft losses and damage suffered by U.S. and international financial institutions and their customers," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
1:12 AM

Ukraine evacuates 179 people from Lebanon.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and Foreign Ministry evacuated 179 people, including 134 Ukrainian citizens, following Israel's ground incursion into southern Lebanon, the Foreign Ministry reported on Oct. 1.
12:00 AM

FM Sybiha meets Polish president in Warsaw.

"We discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs, further military aid, invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, and our path to EU membership," Sybiha said. The meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between Poland and Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.