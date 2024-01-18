Poland extends protection for Ukrainian refugees until 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Polish government announced on Jan. 18 an extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2025.

Poland hosts around 1 million Ukrainians who fled from Russia's war, the highest number of all countries. The U.N. records approximately 6 million refugees residing abroad as a result of Russian aggression.

The EU initially activated the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainian refugees in March 2022, shortly after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The European bloc has extended the measure several times since then, most recently in October 2023.

Warsaw's recent announcement means that the protection for Ukrainian refugees is extended for one year, from March 4 this year until March 4, 2025.

Foreigners who received a certificate of temporary protection do not have to apply for new ones as their validity is extended, the Polish government's statement read.

Poland has provided extensive support to Ukrainian refugees coming to its country, which included waiving residency requirements and providing free access to education, healthcare, and family benefits.

The aid for refugees was initially instituted under the previous conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government.

Last September, the PiS government spokesperson hinted that the support may not be extended to the same extent also for the following year. The statement came amid a Polish-Ukrainian row over grain imports. The conservative party has since then been voted out of power and replaced by a coalition of formerly opposition parties.