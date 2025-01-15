NATO defense budget could surpass Russia’s tenfold if Europe matches Poland’s spending, Tusk says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk advocated for increased defense spending across NATO on Jan. 15, arguing that if all European members matched Poland’s spending, NATO’s defense budget would be ten times that of Russia’s.

"No one but Europe will solve its defense problems," he said during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw.

Tusk’s comment comes amid growing calls for higher defense spending across NATO, a topic reignited by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and advocated for by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Other countries should not pay 1.5 percent of their GDP for defense — this is not enough," he said, emphasizing that robust European defense contributions could help maintain friendly U.S.-European relations.

On Jan. 7, Trump called for NATO’s spending target to rise to 5% of GDP, significantly higher than the current 2% goal.

"If all European countries start taking their obligations in NATO seriously, I am sure America will be happy to cooperate with us," Tusk added.

While the 5% suggestion has faced resistance, some NATO members are reportedly open to a more modest increase, potentially to 3% of GDP, Reuters reported on Jan. 10.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte quipped on Jan. 13 that allies should increase spending or prepare to "take Russian language courses or move to New Zealand." Currently, 24 out of 32 NATO countries meet the 2% GDP target, but several, including Italy, Canada, and Spain, fall short.

Zelensky praised his discussions with Tusk, highlighting their focus on bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities and advancing sanctions against Russia.

"We discussed our defense, including the supply of weapons, weapons production, and related investments. We also focused on strengthening sanctions against Russia and bringing peace closer for Ukraine and all of Europe," Zelensky said on X.