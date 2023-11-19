Skip to content
Podolyak: Ukraine can prevent Russian destabilization efforts

by Lance Luo November 19, 2023 7:35 AM 1 min read
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Kyodo News via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has the necessary tools and capabilities to counter any Russian destabilization attempts, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Nov. 18 on the TV marathon, local media reported.

"I mean both counterintelligence and the Security Service, which work out countermeasures in order to reduce the influence of certain publications in social networks or on other platforms.”

Russia has consistently utilized cyberattacks to attempt to influence Ukraine.

“There are opportunities to conduct countermeasures on the territory of Russia as well, to divert attention.”

Author: Lance Luo
Comments

