Friday, January 6, 2023
Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Bonus Ep: Interview with Lauren Zabariek

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub ParusinskiJanuary 6, 2023 3:49 pm
Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Bonus Ep: Interview with Lauren Zabariek"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, we again take a look into cyber warfare, this time from a more policy-focused perspective, as Jakub speaks with Lauren Zabariek, the executive director of Harvard’s Belfer Center.  Lauren tells us about the various ways in which hackers across the globe are seeking to attack foreign targets, how this has affected the war in Ukraine, and the ways in which countries like the U.S. are making policies to prevent attacks in the future.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Tags: Russia's war, cybersecurity
