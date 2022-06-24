Media in Progress Ep. 4: With you on our side
December 16, 2021 7:40 am
How does a new media company with no budget get a website and an office for free? It turns to its supporters.
Episode #4 of our origin story podcast “Media in Progress” is out:
How does a new media company with no budget get a website and an office for free? It turns to its supporters.
Episode #4 of our origin story podcast “Media in Progress” is out:
Elina-Alem Kent is the producer of Media in Progress, a podcast documenting the origin story of the Kyiv Independent and following the journey the team takes as they make an independent English media company from scratch in Ukraine. She previously worked at the lifestyle desk at the Kyiv Post covering the booming techno and art scenes of Ukraine as well as produced the Kyiv Post podcast. She has an International Relations degree from Boston University.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.