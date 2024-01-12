Skip to content
PM Sunak arrives in Ukraine, set to announce $3.1 billion aid package

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2024 1:14 PM 2 min read
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Kyiv, Ukriane, on Jan. 12, 2024. (Rishi Sunak/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 12, the prime minister announced on social media, where he is expected to announce a new major military commitment to Ukraine.

"I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message. Our support cannot and will not falter," Sunak said on the social media platform X.

"To all Ukrainians, Britain is with you – for as long as it takes."

Sunak is set to announce in Kyiv that the U.K. will provide Ukraine with 2.5 billion pounds (around $3.1 billion) in military aid in 2024-2025, which is 200 million pounds more than in the previous two years.

"The funding will help to leverage the best of U.K. military expertise and defense production to ensure Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield, including in critical areas like long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition, and maritime security," the U.K. government wrote in a press release published on Jan. 12.

Of the 2.5 billion pounds, at least 200 million will be spent to procure and produce thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strikes, and sea drones, reads the press release.

This is meant to be the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation.

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said earlier this month that support for Ukraine within the country is bipartisan and not as controversial as in the U.S. and that London is ready to help for many years to come.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:03 AM

US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
9:03 PM
Video

American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
