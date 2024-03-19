PM Shmyhal arrives in Luxembourg, meets with Luxembourgish counterpart

This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Luxembourg on March 19 and met with his Luxembourgish counterpart Luc Frieden.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international support for Ukraine, Luxembourg has committed 130 million euros ($142 million) as of January 2024.

Military support formed the bulk of Luxembourg's commitments, at 110 million euros ($120 million).

Shmyhal said that he and Frieden would discuss Luxembourg's support for Ukraine and the potential future confiscation of Russian assets.

Luxembourg's Defense Minister Yuriko Backes said earlier in March that the country had delivered 6,000 155mm shells to Ukraine and would be joining the Czech-led initiative to procure more shells.