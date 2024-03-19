Skip to content
PM Shmyhal arrives in Luxembourg, meets with Luxembourgish counterpart

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 2:57 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (L) and Luxembourgish Prime Minister Luc Frieden (R) in Luxembourg on March 19, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Luxembourg on March 19 and met with his Luxembourgish counterpart Luc Frieden.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international support for Ukraine, Luxembourg has committed 130 million euros ($142 million) as of January 2024.

Military support formed the bulk of Luxembourg's commitments, at 110 million euros ($120 million).

Shmyhal said that he and Frieden would discuss Luxembourg's support for Ukraine and the potential future confiscation of Russian assets.

Luxembourg's Defense Minister Yuriko Backes said earlier in March that the country had delivered 6,000 155mm shells to Ukraine and would be joining the Czech-led initiative to procure more shells.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:00 PM

Reuters: Putin to visit China in May.

This might be Putin's first trip abroad after he secured his fifth term in office in the recent presidential election, broadly regarded as rigged and unfair.
10:43 AM

Media: Kuleba expected to visit India later in March.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to visit India later this month, marking the first trip by a Ukrainian high-level official to the country since the outbreak of the full-scale war, The Hindu reported on March 19, citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.
8:55 AM

Military reports strengthening fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second, and third lines of defense in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia amid intensified attacks, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Northern Operational Command, told Ukrinform on March 18.
8:34 AM

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official.

Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
5:08 AM

Politico: Xi Jinping to visit France in May.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in France this May, Politico reported on March 18. This would be the Chinese leader's first visit to Europe since the pandemic.
