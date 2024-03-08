Luxembourg joins Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Luxembourg is joining the Czech-led ammunition initiative to procure hundreds of thousands of sorely needed artillery shells for Ukraine, the country's defense ministry said on March 8.

Luxembourg's Defense Minister Yuriko Backes also said that the defense ministry had recently delivered 6,000 155mm shells to Ukraine.

As Ukraine faces critical ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid, Czech President Petr Pavel said in February 2024 that Prague identified 800,000 artillery shells abroad that could be sent to Ukraine within weeks if it received enough funds from other allies.

After Norway joined the initiative on March 7, the required funds were collected, Pavel said.

Pavel said on March 7 that 18 countries participated in the Czech-led allied initiative, and that Ukraine would get the ammunition "within weeks."

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international support for Ukraine, Luxembourg has committed 130 million euros ($142 million) as of January 2024.

Military support formed the bulk of Luxembourg's commitments, at 110 million euros ($120 million).