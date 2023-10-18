Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

New satellite images reveal damage to Russian military airfield after ATACMS strike

by Nate Ostiller October 18, 2023 11:49 PM 2 min read
A satellite images shows the damage to an airfield in Russian-occupied Berdiansk following a strike by Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) the day before. (Schemes/ RFE/RL)
This audio is created with AI assistance

New satellite imagery from Oct. 18 reveals the damage caused to an airfield in Russian-occupied Berdiansk following a strike by Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) the day before.

The images, from Planet Labs and published by the Schemes project from RF/ERL's Ukrainian service, show a damaged runway and what appear to be scorch marks where the destroyed helicopters had been parked.

The military airfields in occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk were hit by the U.S.-supplied ATACMS on Oct. 17, marking their first use on the battlefield.

The strikes reportedly destroyed nine helicopters, an air defense system, and an ammunition warehouse, and killed dozens of Russian soldiers.

It was earlier reported on Oct. 18 that the U.S. had provided Ukraine with 20 ATACMS in secret, so as not to alert Russian forces of their presence.

The ATACMS that Ukraine now possesses are an older variation, with a range of up to 165 kilometers.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the new weapon at Ukraine's disposal will likely force Russia to make difficult decisions about the locations of their weapons depots behind the front lines and create new challenges for the Russian military's logistics.  

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine uses ATACMS for first time to strike airfields in Russian-occupied territory
Key development on Oct. 17: * Ukraine strikes airfields in Russian-occupied area with ATACMS missiles, destroys 9 Russian helicopters, other equipment, kills Russian troops * U.S. military reportedly says all 31 Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine. * U.S. to provide nearly $700 million for moderniza…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.