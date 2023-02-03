Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Petition to resume asset declarations for officials gets necessary number of signatures.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2023 7:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A petition for requiring state officials to resume filing electronic asset declarations has collected the necessary 25,000 signatures on the president's site.

Under Ukrainian law, President Volodymyr Zelensky must now respond to the petition.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainian authorities allowed officials not to file electronic asset declarations in the future and shut down public access to all previous declarations. Officials will only have to resume submitting asset declarations within three months after the end of the war.

Civic watchdogs say that Ukraine's asset declaration system, a key pillar of the anti-corruption infastructure, has been effectively destroyed, with marial law used as a pretext by corrupt officials. This will make all future contests for government jobs meaningless, the watchdogs argue.

"As Ukrainian soldiers are sacrificing their lives for their homeland, there are still officials who are involved in corruption," anti-corruption activist Oleksiy Hrytsenko, the petition's author, wrote. "During the war, the state must quickly expose and punish such people."

Oleg Sukhov: US should sanction these 2 symbols of Ukraine’s corruption
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.