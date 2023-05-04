Peskov: Russia considering 'variety of options' on how to respond to Kremlin drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "a variety of options" were being considered on how to respond to the alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin on May 3, according to Russian state media.

Only "well-thought-out steps that meet the interests of the country" can be discussed, Peskov added.

The Kremlin was targeted by two drones overnight on May 3. Video footage from Red Square showed the drones striking the roof of the complex's Senate house building, causing a small fire but no further serious damage.

Peskov said that Putin was not at the residence at the time of the attack, adding that Russia considers the attack a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Putin's life.

On May 4, RIA Novosti quoted Peskov as saying that "such attacks" are coordinated by the U.S. and that Ukraine "complied" with the order to carry it out.

Ukrainian officials have denied any involvement in the incident.

"We do not attack Putin or Moscow. We are fighting on our territory, defending our villages and cities. We don't have enough weapons even for that," Zelensky said during the press conference in Finland on May 3.