“We see success in Kherson now, we see some success in Kharkiv, and so that is very, very encouraging,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sept. 9. In an address on Sept. 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have liberated dozens of communities from Russian occupation as part of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in both southern Kherson Oblast and northern Kharkiv Oblast.