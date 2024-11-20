Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, United States, Russia, Pentagon, Nuclear weapons, Nuclear blackmail
No signs Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Pentagon says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 20, 2024 9:00 AM 2 min read
Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh holds a press briefing at the Pentagon on Jan. 26, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia, United States. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon said on Nov. 19 that while Russia has updated its nuclear doctrine, there are no indications that it is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh dismissed Russia’s rhetoric surrounding its nuclear policy as a continuation of its behavior over the past two years.

The comments came shortly after Russia updated its nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for a nuclear retaliation in an open warning to the West.

"It’s the same irresponsible rhetoric that we’ve seen before," Singh said.

"We’re going to continue to monitor, but we don’t have any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon within Ukraine."

The spokesperson stressed that Russia's involvement of troops from a third country marks a clear escalation. According to her, the administration warned Moscow that if North Korean troops were deployed, the United States would help Ukraine respond and "provide Ukraine with what it needs."

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved updates to Russia’s nuclear deterrence policy, which were published on a government website on Nov. 19.

The revised doctrine expands scenarios justifying a nuclear strike, including "aggression against the Russian Federation and its allies by a non-nuclear state with the support of a nuclear state" and large-scale non-nuclear attacks, such as those involving drones.

