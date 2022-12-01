Pentagon awards Raytheon $1.2 billion contract for NASAMS for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Army on Nov. 30 awarded a $1.2 billion contract to Raytheon Technologies for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a statement published online.

Ukraine received its first two NASAMS air defense systems in early November, which are already being used on the battlefield. In total, the U.S. has approved sending eight NASAMS to Ukraine to help defend the country from Russian missile and drone attacks.