Pelosi: Resolute US support for Ukraine is bipartisan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the comments at a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on Oct. 24.

Prior, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concern for the continuation of U.S. aid to Ukraine if the Republicans, currently in opposition, were to win the House of Representatives. "These guys don't get it," Biden said at a fundraising event in Philadelphia on Oct. 21, according to CNN. "It's a lot bigger than Ukraine – it's Eastern Europe. It's NATO. It's real, serious, serious consequential outcomes. They have no sense of American foreign policy."

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Oct. 21 for "additional air defenses, long-range fires, and humanitarian and economic support" to Ukraine in the wake of ongoing Russian attacks.

