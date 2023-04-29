Pelosi: Democracy must prevail in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Associated Press that democracy must prevail over autocracy on Ukrainian battlefields, as she recalled her trip to Kyiv one year ago.

The historic visit by the then-highest ranking US official strengthened diplomatic interaction between Kyiv and Washington, culminating in a visit to Ukraine by US President Joe Biden in February.

As one of her last acts as the House speaker, Pelosi hosted Zelensky for a joint address to the US Congress.

Pelosi said she expects Congress to keep backing Ukraine, saying support for helping fight off Russia is bipartisan and bicameral.

“We must win. We must bring this to a positive conclusion — for the people of Ukraine and for our country,” Pelosi told the Associated Press.