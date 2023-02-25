Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Pavel: NATO has to consider Ukraine's membership after war ends

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 11:01 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's membership in NATO has to be considered after the war with Russia ends, the Czech Republic's president-elect, Petr Pavel, said in an interview.

Speaking with Ukrainian publication Suspilne, the retired general and former senior NATO commander said that Ukraine has "done its homework" on common values, long-term interests, and technical interoperability with the alliance. However, admitting Ukraine now, would make NATO a party to the conflict, which may lead to nuclear war, he said.

Nevertheless, he added that he believes Ukraine deserves to be considered as a new NATO member for meeting alliance standards and defending commonly-held values. He added that the Ukrainian military, which are probably "the most experienced of all," would be a big asset.

Pavel said that the subject of Russia's war was a significant issue for Czech voters, as more than half of the Czech population sees Russia as a real threat.

He cautioned against being overly optimistic, saying it's important to help Ukraine win this year but also be prepared for alternative outcomes, in which the war drags on longer.

One year later: How Russia came to fail in Ukraine, battle after battle
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.