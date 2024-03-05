Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Russian Orthodox Church, Parliament, Religion
Edit post

Parliamentary committee backs bill on banning Moscow-linked church ahead of final vote

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2024 3:30 PM 1 min read
Metropolitan Onufriy (C) arrives for the Sunday service of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) at a compound of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on March 26, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The parliament's Humanitarian and Information Policy Committee supported a bill that could ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) for approval in the Verkhovna Rada's second reading, lawmaker Volodymyr Viatrovych said on March 5.

The bill would prohibit the activities of any religious organizations affiliated with war propaganda or justifying the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Parliament passed the bill in the first reading in October 2023, and now the final vote is to be held.

According to Viatrovych, the text of the bill has been "significantly strengthened."

According to the document, the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church will be terminated "according to a clear procedure" that will include an analysis, an order to comply with the law, and a court injunction, the lawmaker said.

Such organizations will not be able to use state and municipal property, and the transition of communities to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine "will be greatly simplified," Viatrovich noted.

Ukraine has two main Orthodox churches — the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and the autocephalous (a level of canonical independence) Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The Moscow-linked church (UOC-MP) has been accused of aligning with the Russian government during the war, which the church's leadership has denied.

Since November 2022, Ukraine's law enforcement has raided multiple premises of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, alleging that the church is at the heart of "subversive activities by Russian intelligence services."

The Ukrainian government evicted the UOC-MP from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra and has brought charges against several church leaders for spreading pro-war propaganda.

As of June 2023, 66% of Ukrainians believed the UOC-MP should be banned, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:00 PM

Media: Russian helicopter destroyed on Sergey Kotov vessel.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov, reportedly destroyed near occupied Crimea on March 5, had a helicopter on board.
12:44 PM

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.
9:15 AM

Lithuania to join Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Czech-led allied initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds from outside of Europe, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on March 4 after a phone call with her Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.