Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Parliament passes bill on financing political parties in first reading

by Martin Fornusek August 9, 2023 8:58 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Ukrainian Parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 28, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament, passed in the first reading on Aug. 9. a bill restoring the obligation of political parties to report on their funding.

"(The bill) is aimed at minimizing the potential oligarchic influence on political parties, improving the mechanisms of public funding and state control over the activities of political parties," First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniienko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Its main goal is to restore reporting by political parties and verification of their reports," he added.

If the bill is adopted as law, it will return the mandate to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption to ensure legal restrictions on the financing of political parties.

The obligation for political parties to submit their quarterly reports on property, income, and expenses was adopted in 2015 as part of reforms on political financing. However, the measure was suspended on April 2, 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the suspension, only 7.4% of registered parties submitted their financial reports by Oct. 2021, the Ukrainian news outlet LB.UA reported. The situation was further complicated by the start of the full-scale invasion, as martial law provided the parties with an additional reason not to publish their financing.

As stipulated by Ukraine's anti-oligarch law, oligarchs are banned from financing political parties or other political activities.

Defense Ministry uses martial law to seize oligarchs’ assets
The Ukrainian government’s clampdown on strategic companies owned by oligarchs was swift and unexpected. Invoking special provisions under martial law, the Defense Ministry seized five companies associated with controversial businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky, Kostyantyn Zhevago, Konstantin Grigorishin, a…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.