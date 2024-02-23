Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Mobilization, Parliament, Military
Parliament approves bill on conditions for demobilization of conscripts

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2024 1:16 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's parliament in Kyiv on Jan. 1, 2012. (Prisma/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament approved a bill on Feb. 23 that changes the conditions for demobilization of conscripts, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted the bill on Feb. 22. According to the proposal, conscripts whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established period are released from service to the reserve "within the terms determined by the presidential decree."

The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee added a provision to the bill that allows conscripts to "postpone further mobilization for 12 months," lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Telegram after the committee approved the changes earlier on Feb. 23.

The bill was passed with 319 votes for and none against, Zhelezniak said.

The parliament on Feb. 7 supported a different, broader bill containing major reforms in conscription and military service in the first reading.

The updated bill sets out "transparent rules for the mobilization process, as well as necessary regulation of the rights of military personnel and conscripts."

The bill also specifies clear terms of service for the period of martial law, service exemption for people with all levels of disability, as well as a two-month reprieve for volunteers before the start of service to "resolve personal issues and prepare for mobilization."

More than 4,000 amendments to the bill have been submitted since its passing in the first reading.

Zelensky has previously said that mobilization reforms have to include provisions on military rotation and demobilization to provide relief to long-serving front-line troops.

Ukraine struggles to ramp up mobilization as Russia’s war enters 3rd year
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches its third year and looks ready to drag on for several more, one topic is dominating the discussion in Ukraine: mobilization. From regional capitals and small villages to the front lines of the east, from the media, the workplace, and the family, Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
1:59 PM

Biden announces new package of sanctions against Russia.

“Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest opposition leader,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement published by the White House.
1:40 PM

US Senate Majority Leader arrives in Lviv for talks with Zelensky.

"I am leading this delegation to meet with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies we stand with them, to learn about the arms Ukraine vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security," Chuck Schumer wrote on the social media platform X.
12:58 PM

Zelensky, Danish PM meet in Lviv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Lviv for an official visit, Zelensky said on Feb. 23, according to his Telegram channel.
12:33 PM

Ex-US special representative for Ukraine: Putin would escalate if he could.

The White House's strategy to avoid escalation by setting limits on military supplies for Ukraine does not work, as Russian President Vladimir Putin would "escalate today if he could," Kurt Volker, a former U.S. special representative for Ukraine, told the Kyiv Independent during a press conference on Feb. 23.
11:49 AM

EU adopts 13th package of Russia sanctions.

The package targets an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The list includes includes companies from India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.
10:09 AM

Hungarian FM visits Iran, signs trade agreement.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Tehran on Feb. 22, meeting his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and signing a trade deal in the agriculture and food industry sectors.
7:50 AM

ISW: Medvedev's rhetoric echoes Stalin.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media on Feb. 22 that Ukrainian citizens in occupied Ukraine who attempt sabotage against Russia should be "exposed and punished, sent to Siberia ... for re-education in forced labor camps."
