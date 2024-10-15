Over 80% of young Germans fear war in Europe, poll suggests

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ongoing wars, the worsening effects of climate change, and increasing political polarization are major concerns for young people in Germany, according to the latest Shell Youth Study.

The 2024 edition, titled "Pragmatism Between Disillusionment and Embracing Diversity," surveyed 2,509 adolescents aged 12 to 25 about their views on politics, society, and the environment.

In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 81% of young respondents expressed concern about the possibility of war in Europe, a sharp rise from 46% in 2019. The fear of poverty also increased, with 67% citing it as a concern, compared to 52% in 2019.

The ongoing conflicts, including Russia's war in Ukraine and the recent Hamas attack on Israel, have shifted perspectives. According to the study, 69% of young people aged 15 to 25 support a strong NATO presence, with only 6% opposed. These opinions show little variation between youths in former East and West Germany.

"Young people have realized that world politics is not somewhere out there, it cannot be avoided any longer," said Mathias Albert, political scientist at the University of Bielefeld and one of the study’s authors, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.

Regarding Russia's aggression, 60% of 15 to 25-year-olds agreed that "Russia attacked Ukraine and must be punished for it," while only 13% disagreed. However, opinions on military support for Ukraine are divided: 50% want Germany to provide military aid, while 24% reject it, with noticeable differences between East and West Germany.