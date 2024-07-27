Skip to content
Ministry: Over 75% of injured Ukrainian soldiers return to service after rehabilitation

by Kateryna Denisova July 27, 2024 11:08 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian soldier, Maksym Morozov, suffering from a recurring back problem, does exercises with a physical therapist at a rehabilitation clinic working with injured soldiers on September 23, 2023 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
More than 75% of injured Ukrainian soldiers return to service after rehabilitation, Natalia Kalmykova, a deputy defense minister, said on July 27, Interfax Ukraine reported.

Kyiv does not disclose the total number of injured Ukrainian soldiers since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. At least 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed from the beginning of the invasion through late February 2024, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Soldiers who suffered injuries of varying severity can undergo rehabilitation at almost every health care facility, both civilian and military, Kalmykova said.

"We have a very high percentage of high-quality rehabilitation and return to service. Our Western partners, those countries that have never had such experience, such a war, also point this out," she added during a briefing on the sidelines of the Congress on Military Medicine and Mental Health in Kyiv.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at the event that Ukraine and its NATO partners are planning to launch a project to create five rehabilitation centers for Ukrainian soldiers, the Suspilne media outlet reported. Equipped with modern technology, the centers will provide quality treatment to the soldiers, he said.

Mechinkov Hospital, a regional medical center in the city of Dnipro that treats front-line soldiers from Donbas, has received around 29,000 injured troops since the start of the full-scale war, hospital director Sergii Ryzhenko told the Kyiv Independent in June.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
