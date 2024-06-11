Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Donbas, War, Wounded, Hospital
Edit post

Dnipro hospital reports saving 95% of wounded soldiers it treats

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 11, 2024 6:46 AM 2 min read
A patient receives treatment in the emergency room at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, on May 10, 2024. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Mechinkov Hospital, a regional medical center in the city of Dnipro that treats front-line soldiers from Donbas, reports that it has so far kept alive 95% of the injured soldiers brought in for treatment.

The 200-year-old Mechinkov Hospital is known for treating the most complex injuries, and many of the doctors and nurses working there have been providing medical care to soldiers since the outbreak of war in 2014.

The facility receives about 50 soldiers per day, doctors told the Kyiv Independent. The majority of these patients arrive unconscious. According to the hospital's own figures, 95% of these injured soldiers have been kept alive.

The demand for medical care has skyrocketed since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022.

Only one to five soldiers arrived at Mechnikov Hospital per day betweeen 2014 and 2022, hospital director Sergii Ryzhenko told the Kyiv Independent. The hospital treated over 3,000 soldiers in the first eight years of war.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion, around 29,000 injured soldiers have arrived at Mechnikov, Ryzhenko said.

Ryzhenko still performs surgeries himself, and said that staffing needs at the hospital are growing increasingly urgent as medical personnel face burnout and exhaustion.

At Ukraine’s key hospital for wounded soldiers, surgeons work non-stop to save lives
Most soldiers are unconscious by the time they arrive at Mechnikov Hospital, the main gateway for the wounded fighting in Donbas. Located in Dnipro, a city of 1 million people 185 kilometers west of the front line, the massive Soviet-era medical facility works around the clock to save as
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:44 PM

FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies.

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
6:10 PM

Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
4:00 PM

Ukraine to directly sign contracts with global arms producers.

"This is a new stage of cooperation that will allow us to receive modern arms directly from producers, which will certainly contribute to faster and more efficient modernization of Ukraine's Armed Forces," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said during the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum in Bulgaria on June 7.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.