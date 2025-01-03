General Staff: Russia has lost 793,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 793,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,677 tanks, 20,070 armored fighting vehicles, 32,770 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,555 artillery systems, 1,257 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 330 helicopters, 21,249 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.