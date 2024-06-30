OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopts resolution recognizing Russian genocide of Ukrainian people

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has adopted a resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide against its people, a member of Kyiv's delegation said on June 30.

In a post on Telegram, Pavlo Frolov said the document also "defines the decolonization of the Russian Federation as a necessary prerequisite for establishing a lasting peace."

The OSCE has 57 members including Ukraine and Russia. The Parliamentary Assembly is the body tasked with "facilitating inter-parliamentary dialogue."

Its resolutions are not legally-binding.

According to Frolov, the latest resolution calls on participating members to "make efforts for the de-occupation of Crimea and all occupied territories of Ukraine" and create a special tribunal to "hold the Russian Federation accountable for crimes committed during the aggressive war against Ukraine."

It also calls for "an international and national investigation into mass atrocities, murders, torture, and rape by the Russian army."

The genocidal intent of Russia's aggression toward Ukraine has manifested in war crimes and indiscriminate violence directed at Ukrainian civilians, but also in the denial and distortion of history, attempts to erase Ukrainian culture, and the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children.

Since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the parliaments of nine countries, including Ukraine, have recognized acts committed by Russian invading forces as genocide.

Several top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov, have been issued arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for their roles in alleged crimes committed against Ukraine.