Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia publishes collection of pseudo-history to justify war against Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 11, 2023 3:27 PM 3 min read
Principalities of Kyivan Rus in 12th-13th century. Screenshot from the video. Illustraition by Alina Radomska. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's State Archive Agency has published a collection of hundreds of documents, dating back to the 11th century and including pseudo-historical analyses by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, that attempt to justify Russia's full-scale invasion, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Nov. 11.

The documents are representative of the Kremlin's "weaponization of history," the U.K. Defense Ministry said, which is "intensifying" and "aimed at inculcating anti-Westernism in the minds of the Russian population and intimidating its immediate Western neighbors."

The collection, titled "On the historical unity of the Russians and Ukrainians," is used to support the oft-repeated Russian hypothesis that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and that the Ukrainian shift westward is only because of foreign malign influence.

In addition, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev recently published an article containing a pseudo-history of Russian-Polish relations, arguing that Poland's "Russophobic" policies could lead to the destruction of the Polish state.

Medvedev, a former president of Russia and close Putin ally, was once seen as a more liberal representative of the Kremlin but has become one of Russia's most prominent hawks during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He regularly threatens Ukraine and NATO with a nuclear attack, including in July 2023, when he said that Russia would use nuclear weapons if Ukraine liberated more territory.

However, he has become an object of ridicule since his numerous threats have failed to materialize.

Putin and other Russian officials have often used history to justify aggression towards Ukraine and other countries. In addition to trying to portray Russians and Ukrainians as one people, history has been used and distorted to deny the existence of a separate Ukrainian identity and language.

Russia has also weaponized the history of World War II, seeking to portray Ukrainians as Nazis, thereby justifying their current need to be "de-Nazified." Claims that Nazism is somehow prevalent nowadays in Ukraine have been thoroughly debunked, and far-right parties have failed to have any significant success in Ukrainian elections.

The title of the collection copies the name of a notable essay written by Putin in June 2021, which many saw as a warning sign of future imperialist plans, including the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The essay, along with the larger field of Russian historical revisionism, has been widely condemned by historians as being fundamentally wrong about the history of Ukraine.

Historian Timothy Snyder referred to Putin's essay as the "kind of argument that makes historians wince." Writing in January 2022, shortly before the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Snyder said that the pseudo-historical narrative illustrated by Putin's essay was a "myth" that served to show that "Ukraine cannot be a real country."

Despite the historical inaccuracies, the narrative has been used as a means to try to justify Russia's aggression towards Ukraine and other countries.

As a historian, Snyder wrote, there is a temptation to engage in the narrative, but one "can't really engage in historical argument with people who are set on believing a myth, let alone with presidents who believe that the past is just there to confirm their present prejudices."

Timothy Snyder: If you want peace, Crimea has to be a part of Ukraine
When Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the world struggled to understand how it was possible that war had once again returned to Europe in the 21st century. Eighteen months later, the world wants to know how it will all end. In both cases, historians are
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:43 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 8, firing 6 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:00 PM

Zelensky signs 4 laws required for EU accession.

However, the law on reforming the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) signed by Zelensky failed to fully repeal the so-called Lozovyi's amendments, which are thought to help those suspected or accused of corruption to avoid responsibility.
7:32 PM

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine.

"This decision, as well as the non-election of Russia to the International Maritime Organization Council for 2023-2024, shows the protection of the international maritime community's right to free navigation of every country," said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
6:27 PM

Russians, Belarusians to be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics.

Under the rules, Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate as teams nor display any flags or any official identification with either country. Athletes or support personnel who have openly supported the war will not be allowed, as will anyone who has served or is affiliated with either the military or security organizations of Russia or Belarus.
5:39 PM

Prosecutors: Ukrainian spy who coordinated Russian attacks in Odesa identified.

According to the prosecutors, the individual began spying for Russia in October and was tasked with taking pictures of the locations of Ukrainian troops, as well as defense and energy infrastructure in Odesa, which he then sent to his Russian contacts. He also allegedly photographed the aftermath of Russian strikes in the oblast so that future Russian attacks could be corrected for a more accurate result.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.