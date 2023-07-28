Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Orban once again blames West for war, calls for peace talks on Russian terms

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 28, 2023 1:04 PM 1 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again called for peace talks with Russia, repeating the Kremlin's false notion that the West is fighting Russia, using Ukrainian people as proxies.  

Orban added that Ukraine supposedly lost its sovereignty, presumably to its Western allies, and claimed that Kyiv ran out of resources to continue fighting.

His claim that the "West is fighting to the last Ukrainian soldier" has been repeated verbatim from what Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said, as he tried to paint the invasion as a Russian response to NATO provocation.  

Hungary is a member of the EU and NATO but Orban's government has been relatively receptive to Russia and hostile to Ukraine.

A scheme to send 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) from Russia to Hungary, and conceal thier whereabouts, was the latest in a series of diplomatic scandals between Kyiv and Budapest.

Hungary denies involvement in Ukrainian POW transfer, Ukraine’s intelligence says otherwise
Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó denied his government’s involvement in the transfer of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia to Hungary, the Index news website reported on June 20.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

The Ukrainian government under President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the notion of negotiation with Russia until all of Russian troops are gone from Ukraine's sovereign soil, which includes Crimea.

Zelensky has said that he would not negotiate with Putin, only his eventual successor.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.