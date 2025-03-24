The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

One person injured following Russian drone attack against Kyiv Oblast, property damage reported

by Sonya Bandouil March 24, 2025 6:43 AM 1 min read
Police officers on the scene after a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast. (t.me/Mykola_Kalashnyk)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a drone attack against Kyiv Oblast on the night of March 24, injuring a man and causing damage to residential and commercial properties, acting Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

A 37-year-old man in the Fastiv district sustained shrapnel wounds to the abdomen, chest, thighs, and head, Kalashnyk said. He has been hospitalized and is receiving medical attention.

“All necessary medical assistance is being provided,” Kalashnyk stated.

The attack also damaged two private houses and sparked a fire at a commercial enterprise, which firefighters have since extinguished.

No other casualties have been reported. Kalashnyk added that more detailed information will be provided later.

This comes following a mass drone attack on Kyiv the night prior, in which three people were killed and ten others were injured, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration. The fatalities were the first in Kyiv in more than two months.

Russian forces have increased their drone attacks on Ukraine's capital and surrounding region in recent months, regularly launching dozens of attack drones towards Kyiv.

Putin’s ‘ceasefire’ — Is Russia still attacking Ukraine?
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is tracking Russian attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and energy infrastructure from March 19, as it is not clear if strikes launched by Russia overnight on March 18 were launched before or after Putin gave his order to the military to halt attacks.…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Sonya Bandouil

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
