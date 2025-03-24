One person injured following Russian drone attack against Kyiv Oblast, property damage reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a drone attack against Kyiv Oblast on the night of March 24, injuring a man and causing damage to residential and commercial properties, acting Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

A 37-year-old man in the Fastiv district sustained shrapnel wounds to the abdomen, chest, thighs, and head, Kalashnyk said. He has been hospitalized and is receiving medical attention.

“All necessary medical assistance is being provided,” Kalashnyk stated.

The attack also damaged two private houses and sparked a fire at a commercial enterprise, which firefighters have since extinguished.

No other casualties have been reported. Kalashnyk added that more detailed information will be provided later.

This comes following a mass drone attack on Kyiv the night prior, in which three people were killed and ten others were injured, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration. The fatalities were the first in Kyiv in more than two months.

Russian forces have increased their drone attacks on Ukraine's capital and surrounding region in recent months, regularly launching dozens of attack drones towards Kyiv.