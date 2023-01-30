One day of a Kyiv family struggling with power outages

Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Olena Makarenko is a Kyiv-based journalist and documentary filmmaker. Since November 2015, Olena has been covering the events in Ukraine for foreign audiences. She has authored two short documentaries: “The Court” (2018) about establishing the Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine and “Life-Long City” about an activist in Kryvyi Rih.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
The U.S. announced on Dec. 6 a $175 million defense aid package for Ukraine from previously directed drawdowns, in what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would be one of the last military aid packages to Ukraine if Congress fails to pass additional funding.
EU members have so far placed orders for only 60,000 artillery shells under a joint procurement scheme, which is a key component of the plan to supply Ukraine with 1 million shells by spring, Reuters reported on Dec. 6, citing undisclosed sources.
"Frankly, I think it's stunning that we've gotten to this point in the first place," President Joe Biden said, adding that the Republican Party is "willing to give Putin the greatest gift he could hope for and abandon our global leadership."
The Nepali police have detained 10 people suspected of charging local youths exorbitant rates for travel visas to Russia, and then sending them join the Russian military, Reuters reported on Dec. 6, citing a Nepali official.
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Russian forces launched three overnight strikes against a thermal power plant in one of Ukraine's eastern oblasts but failed to halt its operations, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported on Dec. 6.
The new sanctions target both Russia's military-industrial complex and its foreign suppliers, entities and individuals associated with the Wagner Group, and four United Arab Emirates-based companies that help Russia evade sanctions on the trade of oil above the $60 per barrel price cap.
Ukraine has no choice but to keep fighting the Russian invasion, since an end to their fight would mean the end of their country, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot told Dutch radio station BNR on Dec. 5.
It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rejected the notion that Ukraine receives "too little to win and too much to lose" in terms of military aid from its partners during an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF on Dec. 5.
According to the prosecutors, the soldier, a senior lieutenant and Moscow resident, was part of a group of Russian soldiers who fired upon the civilian car as it drove through the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, near Izium in Kharkiv Oblast.
If given the chance to ask President Vladimir Putin any question, 21% of Russians would ask him when the invasion of Ukraine will end, according to a poll published by the Levada Center, a Moscow-based independent polling organization, on Dec. 5.
President Joe Biden said that Congress failing to vote on the funding package would be "just wrong," adding that "the failure to support Ukraine is just absolutely crazy,” and "against U.S. interests."