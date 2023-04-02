One civilian injured in Russian overnight attack on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Prosecutor General's Office report, Russia hit a multistoried building in Toretsk, a town in Donetsk Oblast, overnight on April 2, damaging some utilities.

As a result of the attack, one person was wounded, and three more suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. All of them were hospitalized, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Earlier in the day, President's Office Head Andriy Yermak reported that six people were killed in a Russian attack on the downtown of Kostiantynivka, another city in eastern Donetsk Oblast. Eight people were injured there.

According to Yermak, Russian troops hit the city with two S-300 missiles and fired four rounds from BM-27 Uragan systems.

Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, as Russia seeks to occupy the entire Donbas, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.