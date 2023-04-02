UPDATED: 6 civilians killed in Russian missile attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance



Russian forces attacked the downtown of Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast on the morning of April 2, killing at least six civilians and injuring eight.

The regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has initially reported that three civilians were killed in the attack. Later, Deputy Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said that the number of killed was up to six.

According to Yermak, Russian troops hit the city with two S-300 missiles and fired four rounds from BM-27 Uragan systems.

As a result of the attack, houses and apartment buildings were damaged, according to the governor.

Earlier in the day, Kyrylenko reported that Russian attacks had injured five civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, as Russia seeks to occupy the entire Donbas, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Kostiantynivka is located 13 kilometers west of the embattled town of Bakhmut, currently the main hotspot of the war.