Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: 240 Ukrainian children taken away from their families in EU

by Asami Terajima June 18, 2023 7:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 240 Ukrainian children have been taken away from their families in EU countries due to guardianship law, Iryna Suslova, a representative of Ukraine's children's ombudsman, said in an interview released on June 18.

Speaking to the Ukrainian branch of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Suslova said that Ukraine needs to step up its efforts to inform families about specific guardianship laws abroad.

One such example, Suslova said, is when a mother decides to stay in Ukraine due to work, but a grandmother goes abroad with a child.

European social services can take the child away because the grandmother is not legally considered a relative and can't take care of the child if she doesn't have a power of attorney, according to the official.

Age is also a common factor, Suslova said. In Italy or France, a person over the age of 65 cannot be a guardian, she added.

She advised Ukrainians who have encountered these problems to reach out to Ukrainian consuls, assuring them that they would assist in resolving the situation.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country with their children since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Many of them still live abroad. According to the European Council's March 2023 data, 4 million Ukrainians currently benefit from the EU's temporary protection mechanism.

Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.