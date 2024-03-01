Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Il-76 crash, Ukrainian POWs
Russia says it's ready to transfer bodies of POWs killed in Il-76 plane crash

by Olena Goncharova March 1, 2024 6:26 AM 2 min read
Archive photo. An Ilyushin Il-76 seen above Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2021. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is ready to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of those killed in an Il-76 plane crash on Jan. 24, Russia's state-owned RIA Novosti reported on March 1 citing the country's human rights official.

Russia has alleged that its military aircraft that crashed in Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 was destroyed by Ukrainian forces and that it was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners. The Kremlin has yet to provide evidence that there were any POWs on the downed plane. Ukrainian officials did reveal that a prisoner exchange had been planned for that day.

"Yes, we are ready," Russian human rights official Tatyana Moskalkova was quoted as saying. "The bodies can be transferred according to the procedures that are in place."

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said in an interview published in early February that there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the downed transport plane.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for an international investigation into the Il-76 crash.

Unnamed American officials told the New York Times on Feb. 8 that the American-made Patriot missile system was likely responsible for the Russian Il-76 plane crash. Additionally, officials suggested that the plane likely had at least some Ukrainian prisoners onboard.

Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

2:23 AM

France will order 100 drones for Ukraine.

France will order 100 drones from the French company Delair that will arrive in Ukraine this summer, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced on Feb. 29.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:45 PM

Zelensky replaces Logistics Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleh Huliak from the position of commander of Ukraine's Logistics Forces, replacing him with Volodymyr Karpenko, according to his decrees published on Feb. 29.
