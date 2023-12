This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Russia is making it difficult to return the children and has even simplified its adoption laws. So far, only 51 children have been returned, he shared. “This is also a violation of international law and a vivid example of the fact that the Russian Federation is committing the genocide of the Ukrainian nation,” Lubinets said in an interview with the Voice of America.