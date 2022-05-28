Ombudsman: Released Ukrainian POWs say Russian troops tortured them.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukrainian service members recently released from Russian captivity say they were kept in basements and outbuildings and then were transferred to a pre-trial detention center in Russian-occupied Donetsk. “During the transfer, Ukrainian soldiers were blindfolded, wearing a sack over their heads, and their hands were tied with ropes. They were tortured, threatened with murder, beaten and humiliated in captivity,” Denisova said.