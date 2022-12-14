Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ombudsman: 20% of Ukraine’s pre-war population left country since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2022 6:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dmytro Lubinets, chairperson of Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, said on Dec. 14 that nearly 8 million Ukrainians, which make up about 20 percent of Ukraine’s pre-war population, had fled the country since February.

Speaking at a news conference, Lubinets said that an additional 4.9 million people have had to relocate domestically due to Russia’s brutal war. He added that a third of the IDPs were pensioners or individuals with disabilities.

Despite the surging number of refugees due to a lack of utilities amid winter, Lubinets estimated that 13 million people still live in either Russian-occupied territories or areas where heavy fighting continues.

While Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than half of the territories that Russia occupied since the February invasion, Russia still controls large swathes of territory in four regions. Authorities have not been able to deliver humanitarian assistance to the occupied territories despite heightneing concerns over the current humanitarian situation on the ground.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.