Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed, War crimes
Yermak: Ukraine registers nearly 48,000 alleged Russian war crimes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2022 5:17 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said that the prosecutors registered over 47,900 war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

According to Yermak, more than 8,400 civilians, including 440 children, were killed during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The atrocities we are facing are shocking," he said. "When our law enforcement agencies conducted an exhumation in Izium (Kharkiv Oblast), they found a minor girl who was first raped and then brutally killed. They found a boy whose genitals were cut off before execution. We discover such terrible things every time we liberate a new settlement."

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, reported in early November, that new facts of torture reportedly inflicted by Russian troops on Kherson Oblast residents during the occupation were discovered, including a torture chamber with a separate cell where teenagers were kept. He also said he was “shocked” by the scale of torture Russian forces inflicted on the residents of the recently liberated Kherson during the city’s occupation.

On Nov. 21, Spain announced it would send its police units to Ukraine to assist the country's law enforcement officers "in the investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity."

Tortured Khersonians speak of Russia’s crimes
The Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
