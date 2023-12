This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has launched the production of 152-millimeter and 122-millimeter artillery shells as the stocks of Soviet ammunition are running out, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Dec. 13.



“Now the (mass) production of mines and many other things…will begin. We are talking about thousands - this is already on the industrial scale,” Danilov said.